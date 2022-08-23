2021 Lions Tour Documentary To Be Shown On Virgin Media

The British & Irish Lions , in conjunction with the South African Rugby Union, have released a much-anticipated three-part behind-the-scenes documentary of the 2021 British & Irish Lions Series, which will be aired in Ireland on Virgin Media’s newest television station, Virgin Media Four .

The documentary series, ‘Two Sides’, explores what transpired in the Springbok and Lions camps during the 2021 tour of South Africa and has already received rave reviews since airing on ITV 1 earlier this summer.

This is the latest in a long and critically acclaimed series of Lions tour documentaries that includes the mould-breaking, ‘Living with Lions’ released 25 years ago.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

‘Two Sides’ steps away from the traditional format, which has always concentrated on the tourists, and tells the stories of the Lions and Springboks during the first tour to South Africa in over a decade.

The tour was successfully completed against the hugely challenging backdrop of a global pandemic and the documentary features fly-on-the-wall footage of what was a gripping series.

As well as illuminating insights into the teams’ preparations and what went on during the matches, the documentary will also give fans a rare glimpse into the workings of a unique and memorable sporting event.

The British & Irish Lions and the South African Rugby Union are delighted to bring this three-part series to supporters with their broadcast partner in Ireland, Virgin Media.

The three hour-long episodes of ‘Two Sides’, produced by Whisper and T + W, will be shown on Virgin Media Four.

Virgin Media Four is Virgin Media’s newest television channel and the documentary will form part of its launch.

Episode 1 will be shown tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9pm, episode 2 on Wednesday, August 31 at 9pm, and episode 3 on Wednesday, September 7 at 9pm.

Episode 1 can be watched again on Virgin Media Four next Monday (August 29), episode 2 on Monday, September 5, and episode 3 on Monday, September 12 – all broadcast at 9pm.

Speaking about the documentary series, Ben Calveley, British & Irish Lions Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to give our fans in Ireland the opportunity to watch this brilliant documentary series.

“The British & Irish Lions and documentaries are inextricably linked. Going back to 1997 with the unforgettable ‘Living with Lions’, the Lions have produced a documentary capturing behind-the-scenes moments of every subsequent tour.

“This particular documentary shows how both sides rose to the unprecedented challenge of hosting a major sporting event during a global pandemic and I’m sure Lions fans in Ireland will really enjoy it.”

South African Rugby Union Chief Executive Jurie Roux added: “I know rugby fans are going to find this documentary fascinating and entertaining in equal measure, with the added twist this time of getting a fly-on-the-wall view of both camps involved in this unique tour.

“We are delighted to partner with the British & Irish Lions on ‘Two Sides’, which will act as a wonderful archive for rugby fans to look back upon for decades to come.”