Ireland’s Two-Test Japan Series To Be Shown Live On TG4

Ireland’s upcoming two-match Test Series against Japan will be broadcast live on TG4, as the Irish language broadcaster continues its support of Women’s Rugby by carrying free-to-air coverage of the National Team.

Greg McWilliams’ 29-player squad arrived in Tokyo on Friday ahead of the historic Tour, which will see Ireland face the host nation in back-to-back Test matches over the course of the next two weekends.

Ireland open the Series against the Sakura Fifteen at the Ecopa Stadium in Shizuoka on Saturday 20th August (7pm local time/11am Irish time) and the action will be live on TG4 and TG4.ie.

Nichola Fryday’s side then move back to Tokyo where they go head-to-head with Japan in the second and final Test at the iconic Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium on Saturday 27th August (7pm local time/11am Irish time). TG4’s live coverage of both matches will begin at 10.40am Irish time.

Head Coach McWilliams commented: “It is brilliant and exciting news to have TG4 on board as the broadcaster for our Test Series in Japan. It is a historic Tour for many reasons and to have the games available to our supporters free-to-air is really important for us – we want to inspire generations of young Irish rugby supporters by what we’re doing on and off the field and having these Test matches live for everyone to watch back home is really positive.”

TG4’s Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, added: “After TG4’s successful coverage of last season’s Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Final and the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, TG4 is very pleased to be providing viewers with live coverage of these Test matches from Japan.”

In addition to live free-to-air TV coverage on TG4, there will be extensive behind-the-scenes and social media coverage of the Tour on Irish Rugby channels.

Summer Tour 2022 Fixtures:

All matches live on TG4