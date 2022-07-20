Host Of IQ Players Named In Ireland Women’s Squad For Japan Series

Back-to-back matches against the Sakura 15s in August form part of a summer programme for McWilliams’ young side, and the exciting development opportunities ahead are highlighted by the inclusion of eight uncapped players in the touring party for Japan.

Amongst them are Exeter Chiefs’ Clara Nielson, Worcester Warriors’ Jo Brown, and Taryn Schutzler of Saracens.

Also included is Kayla Waldron who has joined the IRFU High Performance programme from the Australian arm of IQ Rugby.

IRELAND WOMEN’S Squad (2022 Japan Tour, August 2022):

Backs (12) –

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC/Leinster) *

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)

Dannah O’Brien (Tullow RFC/Leinster) *

Emma Tilly (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster) *

Enya Breen (TBC/Munster)

Kayla Waldron (Hamilton Hawks/IQ Rugby) *

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Leah Tarpey (Tullamore RFC/Leinster) *

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Forwards (17) –

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Clara Nielson (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby) *

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Jo Brown (Worcester Warriors/IQ Rugby) *

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Laura Feely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)

Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (capt)

Sam Monaghan (TBC)

Taryn Schutzler (Saracens/Ulster) *

* Denotes uncapped player

Ireland Women’s Japan Tour Fixtures :