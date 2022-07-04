Ireland U20s Team Named To Face England

Head coach Richie Murphy has announced the Ireland U20 team, sponsored by PwC, for Tuesday night’s U20 Six Nations Summer Series match against England at the Payanini Rugby Centre in Verona (kick-off 7pm Irish time, live on the Six Nations YouTube channel ).

Murphy has made four changes in personnel to his starting XV for the round 3 fixture, with Ethan Coughlan, Scott Wilson, Adam McNamee and Lorcan McLoughlin coming into the side. Patrick Campbell, Aitzol King and Dylan O’Grady continue in the back three, with Fionn Gibbons and Daniel Hawkshaw named in midfield. Munster scrum-half Coughlan returns to the side to partner Sam Prendergast in the half-backs.

In the pack, Wilson comes into the front row alongside George Hadden and James McCormick, with McNamee selected to pack down alongside Conor O’Tighearnaigh. Diarmuid Mangan switches from the second row to blindside flanker, with McLoughlin completing the back row alongside captain Reuben Crothers.

Murphy has plenty of options on the bench with teams allowed to name an extended matchday squad of 26 players for the tournament in Italy.

IRELAND UNDER-20 Team & Replacements (v England Under-20s, Under-20 Six Nations Summer Series – Pool A, Payanini Rugby Centre, Tuesday, July 5, kick-off 8pm local time/7pm Irish time):

15. Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

14. Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

13. Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Daniel Hawkshaw (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

11. Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

9. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

1. George Hadden (Gorey RFC/Clontarf FC/Leinster)

2. James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

3. Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)*

4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)*

6. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD RFC/Leinster)

7. Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster) (capt)

8. Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)*

Replacements:

16. Dominic Rhys Heys (Gloucester Hartpury Rugby/IQ Rugby)

17. Kieran Ryan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

18. Darragh McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster)

19. Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

20. Ronan O’Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster)

21. Andrew O’Mahony (UCC RFC/Munster)

22. Reece Malone (Loughborough University/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

23. George Coomber (UCC RFC/Munster)

24. Shay McCarthy (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

25. Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

26. George Shaw (Cardiff University/IQ Rugby).