Cork Hellhounds To Host Pride Tag Rugby Tournament At Musgrave Park

Cork Hellhounds RFC, with the support of Munster Rugby, will host their second annual Cork Pride Tag Rugby Tournament on Saturday, July 23rd from 12.30pm in Musgrave Park.

We are inviting individuals or groups to take part in a fun afternoon of tag rugby, where you will be put into teams to play non-contact rugby with members and friends of the Cork Hellhounds.

Whether you are new to rugby or have played tag before, you are welcome to try tag rugby with the Hellhounds and friends from across the LGBTQ+ and Munster Rugby communities. Supporters are also very welcome to come along and get behind the event where refreshments will be provided on the day.

If you have never played tag rugby before and don’t know the rules, please note that tag rugby is non-contact and Munster Rugby Development staff will be available also to conduct a 30-minute ‘Intro to Rugby’ workshop on the day.

Rugby Participation and Operations Manager, Damon Urlich, said:

“We are delighted to support the Cork Hellhounds as they host their second annual Pride Tag Rugby Tournament.

“With both the Cork and Limerick Pride festivals taking place in the month of July, we are very happy to be able to help the Hellhounds with their own celebrations in the province.

“Community and inclusivity are at the heart of what we do in Munster so we are really looking forward to the 23rd of July in Musgrave Park which is sure to be a memorable day.”

Scott De Buitléir, Vice-President, Cork Hellhounds RFC, said:

“We are delighted to have this year’s Cork Pride Tag Rugby Tournament in Musgrave Park, and to be supported so proudly by Munster Rugby.

“It’s a great way for the local rugby community to have some fun playing tag as part of the Cork Pride festivities, but also to show that a warm welcome awaits LGBTQ+ people in Cork to get involved with the sport.

“Rugby is an inclusive sport at heart, and we’re proud to show that with our partners in Munster Rugby.”

How To Register

Register as an individual or a team by clicking here.

• If you sign up as an individual, you will be assigned a team on the day.

• If you are registering a team, please contact hello@corkhellhounds.ie after you receive your Eventbrite ticket and confirm the number of players in your group.

• Please present your Eventbrite ticket upon arrival to Musgrave Park.

• Don’t forget to tag @Corkpride, @corkhellhounds and @munsterrugby when posting on social media.

Further details on the Cork Pride Tag Rugby Tournament will be communicated closer to the event.