Ireland
Ireland Squad Update – Test Week II Prep Commences

News

4th July 2022 03:48

By Editor

Ireland Rugby Tour to New Zealand 2022 1st Test Eden Park Auckland 2/7/2022 New Zealand All Blacks vs Ireland Ireland’s team huddle Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

The Ireland squad will continue to train in North Harbour Stadium, Auckland this week before travelling to Dunedin on Wednesday ahead of the second Test against New Zealand at the Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Ed Byrne arrived in New Zealand on Saturday evening, Stuart McCloskey arrives in-country today (Monday) and James Hume has now returned home.

Rob Herring makes a break during the second half of Ireland’s bonus point win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium

Rob Herring and Harry Byrne are expected to take a full part in training this week.

Jeremy Loughman and Dave Heffernan are confirmed criteria one concussions so will follow the 12 day return to play protocols.  Johnny Sexton will complete the HIA process today.

Mack Hansen has completed his period of isolation and is available to train.  Finlay Bealham will be available to train later this week once his period of isolation is complete.