Ireland Squad Update – Test Week II Prep Commences

The Ireland squad will continue to train in North Harbour Stadium, Auckland this week before travelling to Dunedin on Wednesday ahead of the second Test against New Zealand at the Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Ed Byrne arrived in New Zealand on Saturday evening, Stuart McCloskey arrives in-country today (Monday) and James Hume has now returned home.

Rob Herring and Harry Byrne are expected to take a full part in training this week.

Jeremy Loughman and Dave Heffernan are confirmed criteria one concussions so will follow the 12 day return to play protocols. Johnny Sexton will complete the HIA process today.

Mack Hansen has completed his period of isolation and is available to train. Finlay Bealham will be available to train later this week once his period of isolation is complete.