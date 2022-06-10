IMART 2022: Finals Day

A spectacular week of mixed ability rugby comes to a close today with 14 finals and playoffs down for decision. If you can’t make it, all games on the main pitch are streamed live on the IMART World Cup YouTube Page.

Sundays Well Rebels and Oshawa Vikings stand tall as the only unbeaten teams in the tournament. They’ll play for the Men’s Cup Trophy at 6pm. All five Irish teams are in action and Banbridge Barbarians, with help from their friends in De La Salle Palmerston, playing in the Men’s Bowl Final at 2:30pm.

A full list of fixtures is below.

INTERNATIONAL MIXED ABILITY RUGBY TOURNAMENT CORK 2022

JUNE 10 2022 – Finals Day

IMART Men’s Bowl 3rd Place Playoff: Mara 22 Gaztedi 5

IMART Men’s Bowl 5th Place Playoff: Hesselse Herten 27 Bumble Bees 24

IMART Men’s Bowl 7th Place Playoff: El Salvador 5 Incluindus 0

IMART Men’s Plate 3rd Place Playoff: Surrey Chargers 12 Sudamérica XV 10

IMART Men’s Plate 5th Place Playoff: West Cork Jesters 75 Halifax Magpies 75*

IMART Men’s Plate 7th Place Playoff: URA Clan 17 ImplaccAbili 12

IMART Women’s Bowl Final: Ballincollig Trailblazers 15 UR Almeria 5

IMART Men’s Cup 5th Place Playoff: Pumpas 22 Worcester 21

IMART Men’s Cup 7th Place Playoff: Llanelli Warriors 12 Chivasso 10

IMART Men’s Bowl Final: Banbridge Barbarians 19 Derby Bucks 17

IMART Men’s Plate Final: Longlevens Griffins 15 Edinburgh Rugby 12

IMART Men’s Cup 3rd Place Playoff: Malone Tornadoes 77 Swansea Gladiators 77**

16:00 – IMART Women’s Final: El Salvador 15 Harlequeens 7

18:00 – IMART Men’s Cup Final: Sundays Well Rebels v Oshawa Vikings, Main Pitch

*Both teams accrued the same amount of spirit points. Malone Tornadoes finish 5th due to scoring the first try in the game.

**Halifax Magpies finish 5th courtesy of a greater number of spirit points accrued across the tournament.