Buccaneers RFC are seeking applications for the role of men’s senior head coach.

Buccaneers finished third in Division 2A of the Energia All-Ireland League this season and went on to secure promotion to Division 1B for 2022/23 via the play-offs.

Expressions of interest, with coaching CV, should be emailed to rugby@dubarrypark.com for attention of the club’s director of rugby.

The closing date for applications is Friday, June 17, 2022.