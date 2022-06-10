Osborne And Wren Retire As Munster Confirm Departing Players

Following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season for Munster Rugby, they have confirmed the full list of players who will depart the province this month.

It was announced earlier this year that Chris Cloete, Damian de Allende, Jake Flannery, Matt Gallagher, Jason Jenkins, Declan Moore, Kevin O’Byrne and John Ryan will move on.

In addition to the eight players above, the province can confirm that Sean French, Alex McHenry, Rowan Osborne and Academy player Jonathan Wren have all completed their time at Munster.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

French and McHenry will both depart for playing opportunities in England, while scrum half Osborne is to retire from professional rugby on medical grounds due to a concussion sustained earlier in the season.

The 25-year-old from Kildare has received specialist medical care since the concussion, and despite his best efforts and those of the Munster medical team, along with lengthy discussions with those close to him, the decision to retire was made in the best interests of his long-term health.

Unfortunately for back-three player Wren (23), the Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam winner is also retiring from the game on medical grounds despite battling back from a number of setbacks.

A statement from Munster concluded: “A big thanks to all of our departing players for their contributions to Munster Rugby and we wish them all the best for the future.”

MUNSTER’S DEPARTING PLAYERS – 2021/22 SEASON:

Chris Cloete (Bath), Damian de Allende (tbc), Jake Flannery (Ulster), Sean French (English club – tbc), Matt Gallagher (Bath), Alex McHenry (English club – tbc), Jason Jenkins (Leinster), Declan Moore (Ulster), Kevin O’Byrne (Ealing Trailfinders), Rowan Osborne (retiring), John Ryan (Wasps), Jonathan Wren (retiring).