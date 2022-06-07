UCC Seek Head Coach

UCC wishes to appoint an experienced Head Coach to the Department of Sport and Physical Activity reporting to Head of Sport and Physical Activity and working directly with UCC Rugby Club.

The Head Coach will have proven ability in leading rugby performance and development programmes, managing players, coaches and other support personnel and coaching performance level teams.

The Head Coach will be responsible for the UCC Rugby Men’s 1st and U20 teams; line management of all other team (male and female) coaches and team support personnel; coaching, designing player development programmes on an off pitch; managing and overseeing rugby training, conditioning and support services; establishing the culture and values for all team programmes.

For more information on the role plesae click here.