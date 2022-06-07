URC Dream Team Includes Five Provincial Players

Munster’s Craig Casey and Ross Byrne from Leinster form the half-back pairing for the United Rugby Championship Dream, which has been announced for the 2021/22 season.

Casey’s provincial colleague Jean Kleyn and in-form Ulster duo Nick Timoney and James Hume have also been selected, while the rest of the Dream Team line-up is dominated by players from the South African franchises.

Following the addition of the Vodacom Bulls, Emirates Lions, Cell C Sharks and DHL Stormers to the competition for the inaugural URC campaign, the South African sides account for 10 members of a 15-man selection determined by a media vote.

The Stormers are the best-represented team with five players making the cut. Leolin Zas, the URC’s top try scorer, is among four backs from the Cape Town-based outfit included.

The Bulls, who visit Leinster in Friday’s opening semi-final, contribute three players, including Ironman award winner Ruan Nortje, and the Sharks with two.

Players had to have made a minimum of nine appearances to be considered, with the media panel given a shortlist of 10 players per position, provided by URC StatMaster. The player with the most votes in each position earned a place in the team.

2021/22 UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP DREAM TEAM:

15. Warrick Gelant (DHL Stormers)

14. Seabelo Senatla (DHL Stormers)

13. James Hume (Ulster)

12. Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers)

11. Leolin Zas (DHL Stormers)

10. Ross Byrne (Leinster)

9. Craig Casey (Munster)

1. Ox Nche (Cell C Sharks)

2. Johan Grobbelaar (Vodacom Bulls)

3. Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks)

4. Jean Kleyn (Munster)

5. Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls)

6. Marcell Coetzee (Vodacom Bulls)

7. Nick Timoney (Ulster)

8. Evan Roos (DHL Stormers)

Places in the Dream Team are the latest to be revealed as part of three weeks of URC Awards announcements.

Next-Gen Star of the Season will be announced later this week before Vodacom Fans’ Player of the Season, the Loch Lomond Coach of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season are revealed in the build-up to the final.

URC Award Winners List

Tackle Machine: Alan O’Connor (Ulster)

Turnover King: Jac Morgan (Ospreys)

Gilbert Golden Boot: Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys)

Top Try Scorer: Leolin Zas (DHL Stormers)

Ironman: Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls)

Dream Team: Warrick Gelant (DHL Stormers); Seabelo Senatla (DHL Stormers), James Hume (Ulster), Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers), Leolin Zas (DHL Stormers); Ross Byrne (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster); Ox Nche (Cell C Sharks), Johan Grobbelaar (Vodacom Bulls), Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls), Marcell Coetzee (Vodacom Bulls), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Evan Roos (DHL Stormers).