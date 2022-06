IMART 2022: Pool Phase Tables & Results

The honour of playing the last game of the IMART 2022 Pool Phase on the famed Musgrave Park pitch fell to our own Banbridge Barbarians on Day 2. The Ulster men were chasing a score late in their game against Swansea Gladiators and brought on Robert Crory. Robert has been in a wheelchair since an accident four weeks before the tournament but was in no mood to let his team mates down and duly rolled over the line with the help of a 15 man maul.