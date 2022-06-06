Wanderers Underline Ambitions With McFadden Appointment

Fergus McFadden will become the latest former Ireland international to coach in the Energia All-Ireland League when he comes on board as assistant/backs coach at Wanderers FC.

The 35-year-old, who only hung up his boots in 2020 after a 13-year professional career, was involved in coaching the Wanderers Under-20s this season.

McFadden played 184 times for Leinster and won 34 Ireland caps, and will bring a wealth of experience gained under an array of coaches at professional level.

In addition to his significant rugby experience, the Kildare man already has a strong relationship with Wanderers head coach Eoin Sheriff from their playing days together at Leinster.

Gorey native Sheriff (33) has been in charge of the Wanderers’ senior squad since May 2019. They narrowly missed out on the promotion play-offs this year, finishing fifth in the Division 2B table.

Commenting on McFadden’s appointment, Sheriff said: “I’m delighted to welcome Fergus on board as assistant coach and backs coach for the senior squad. Wanderers have huge ambitions, both on and off the pitch.

“The appointment of someone with Fergus’ rugby experience to this role is a clear indication of that ambition.

“I’d like to thank our outgoing coach Tommy Ellard for his service to the club over the past 10 years. He’s been a great support to me and had a huge impact on the club.”