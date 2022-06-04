URC Semi-Finals To Take Place In Dublin And Cape Town

Leinster, Ulster, the DHL Stormers and Vodacom Bulls will all compete in the first ever semi-finals of the United Rugby Championship next week.

After winning their quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors, Leinster will have home advantage against the Vodacom Bulls at the RDS next Friday (June 10).

The Leinster-Bulls clash, which kicks off at 7.35pm, will be live on TG4, SuperSport, Premier Sports and URC.tv.

The second game of the final four will take place next Saturday (June 11) in Cape Town where Ulster will travel to face the DHL Stormers at DHL Stadium. Kick-off is at 3pm local time/2pm Irish time, with live coverage on SuperSport, RTÉ, Premier Sports and URC.tv.

Rankings from the league table will determine which team will host the first ever United Rugby Championship final on Saturday, June 18 (kick-off 6.30pm Irish time). The rankings are:

1. Leinster (67 points)

2. DHL Stormers (61)

3. Ulster (59)

4. Vodacom Bulls (58)

UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS:

Friday, June 10 –

LEINSTER v Vodacom Bulls, the RDS, kick-off 7.35pm

– live on TG4, SuperSport, Premier Sports & URC.tv

Saturday, June 11 –

DHL Stormers v ULSTER, DHL Stadium, kick-off 3pm local time/2pm Irish time

– live on SuperSport, Premier Sports, RTÉ & URC.tv