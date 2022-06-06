Familiar Face Monaghan Is Malahide’s New Director Of Rugby

Former player and coach Ray Monaghan is returning to Malahide Rugby Football Club as their new director of rugby.

The Executive of Malahide RFC confirmed Monaghan’s appointment, as the Estuary Road-based side look to bounce back next season after struggling at stages in 2021/22.

Brendan Guilfoyle’s men endured a poor start to their Energia All-Ireland League campaign but recovered impressively, putting together five wins in six games to secure their Division 2B status.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Malahide RFC Chairman Nigel Drummond is delighted to install Monaghan, who had a recent stint in charge of Old Belvedere in Division 1B, in this important position for the club.

‘”We are confident with Ray’s experience this will allow us to grow our youth and underage teams in the club and will assist in our ambitions to get promoted from Division 2B,” said Drummond.

“Ray is no stranger to us here in Malahide. He played with us in the past and was part of the coaching team that helped us gain promotion to the All-Ireland League back in 2017.

“We have big plans for the future, on and off the pitch in Malahide, and we see him as the ideal man to take us to the next level. The future is very bright here in Estuary Road and Ray Monaghan will be a very welcome addition to the rugby family.”