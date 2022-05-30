Rugby A Hit At UCD MayFest

UCD was the venue for the opening of the 41st edition of MayFest, a multi-sport activity weekend for people who are blind and vision impaired where 356 people attended across May 21st and 22nd.

Visitors arrived from 11am and were straight into activities such as vision impaired football, blind tennis, rock climbing, golf, and rowing however Rugby proved one of the most popular activities on the day.

Vision Sports Ireland were delighted to collaborate with the IRFU to host Vision Impaired Rugby at MayFest for the first time. Disability and Inclusion Officer with the IRFU David McKay and his team of coaches delivered two fantastic session.

The first session was for junior players, many of whom were trying rugby for the first time, while the second session was with the established adult team who train monthly at Old Wesley Rugby Club as a new player trying it for the first time.

National Sports Development Manager with Vision Sports Ireland Pádraig Healy said “Vision Sports Ireland were delighted to work with David and his team in IRFU along with coaching volunteers to have vision impaired Rugby at MayFest for the first time in its 41 year history which will help foster the growth of the sport in Ireland.”

IRFU Disability and Inclusion Officer David McKay said, “The IRFU are thrilled to part of the team with Vision Sports Ireland, we want to bring rugby to everyone and VI rugby is one of them offerings for those with a visual impairment the first season has had huge learning and each session we are growing, and we are really looking forward to next season and how we can grow the team”