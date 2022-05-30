Ulster Add Former All Black Toomaga-Allen To Squad

Hailing from Wellington in New Zealand, the 6ft 4in front rower has made 62 appearance for English Premiership club Wasps and is known for his high-intensity scrummaging.

Making his senior debut in his home country back in 2012, the 31-year-old went on to make almost 150 combined appearances for the Hurricanes and Wellington.

Toomaga-Allen helped the Hurricanes win the Super Rugby title in 2016, as well as starting for the Wellington-based outfit against the British & Irish Lions in 2017.

His successful professional playing career is no surprise given his early international involvement with New Zealand’s World Rugby Under-20 Championship-winning team in 2010.

This was followed by his debut as All Black number 1130 against Japan in 2013, and his subsequent recall to the New Zealand team in 2017 when he was involved in a win over the Barbarians, as well as being a starter in the victory over France that year.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland commented: “Jeff has played at a high level in Super Rugby and the English Premiership for a number of years. We look forward to welcoming him to Ulster.

“He will bring considerable experience to bolster our tighthead roster, as well as being a great mentor for the younger players in our squad.”

Toomaga-Allen added: “I’m really excited about the chance to join such a great side as Ulster. I’ve heard the fans are amazing, and I can’t wait to get stuck into next season.”