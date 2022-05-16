Ireland To Play Māori All Blacks Twice On Summer Tour

Ireland will play two midweek fixtures against the Māori All Blacks on this year’s summer tour in addition to the three-Test Series against New Zealand.

The first match against the Māori All Blacks launches the summer tour at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton on Wednesday, June 29 (kick-off 8.05am Irish time).

The second game in the series against the Māori All Blacks takes place following the second Test in Dunedin and will be held at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday, July 12 (kick-off 8.05am Irish time).

Ireland have played the Māori All Blacks on two previous occasions. In 1888 the New Zealand Natives beat Ireland 13-4 at Lansdowne Road, and the Māori All Blacks were victorious in 2010 at the Rotorua International Stadium, winning 31-28.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell commented:

The Māori All Blacks will provide a stern test of our squad strength and depth. They are effectively a Test match side that have a proud tradition and impressive record of results. “This tour is a huge opportunity for the group to develop and test itself against the best in their own backyard. “Playing five games against such quality opposition will be of huge benefit to the group as we tour for the first time since 2018.”

Māori All Blacks head coach Clayton McMillan said:

We look forward to welcoming Ireland, their players, management, and fans to Aotearoa, sharing our respective cultures, and celebrating our rich histories through rugby. “Our rivalry goes back more than 100 years and that will only add to the occasion. To play the world’s fourth-ranked team in a two-match series is an exciting prospect and we expect both games to be huge challenges.

“Playing in Aotearoa is always special, and we know we have huge support in both Te Whanganui a Tara and Kirikiriroa.

“We’re looking forward to spending time in those communities, connecting with the region’s local Iwi, Māori, Māori All Blacks fans and putting out a performance our whānau and fans can be proud of.”

All of Ireland’s summer tour fixtures in New Zealand will be broadcast by Sky Sports in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

IRELAND MEN’S TEAM – 2022 SUMMER TOUR FIXTURES:

Māori All Blacks v IRELAND

FMG Stadium, Hamilton, Wednesday, June 29 (kick-off 7.05pm local time/8.05am Irish time)

New Zealand v IRELAND

Eden Park, Auckland, Saturday, July 2 (kick-off 7.05pm local time/8.05am Irish time)

New Zealand v IRELAND

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, Saturday, July 9 (kick-off 7.05pm local time/8.05am Irish time)

Māori All Blacks v IRELAND

Sky Stadium, Wellington, Tuesday, July 12 (kick-off 7.05pm local time/8.05am Irish time)

New Zealand v IRELAND

Sky Stadium, Wellington, Saturday, July 16 (kick-off 7.05pm local time/8.05am Irish time)