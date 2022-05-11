Ashbourne Seek Head Coach & Player Coach

Who are we?

Ashbourne RFC was established in 1974 and competes in Leinster League Division 1A and the All Ireland Junior Cup. Recent honours include All Ireland Junior Cups winners in [ 2017, ‘18 and ‘19], Leinster League Division 1A champions in 2018 and 2022.The club has 3 senior men’s team, women’s and girl’s teams and a vibrant minis and youth section with teams at every age group from U6 to U18.The club has some of the best grounds, pitches & facilities in Ireland.

This season the club finished 4th in Leinster League Div. 1A and reached the final of the Provincial Towns Cup.

By finishing 4th, the club will compete in the All Ireland Junior Cup in 2022/2023.

The positions are that of Club Head Coach and a Player Coach for the 1st team

Club Head Coach:

This role would suit an ambitious coach/player who is seeking an opportunity to develop their coaching skill set and work with one of the more successful League Division 1A teams in Leinster and Ireland over the last decade. The Head Coach will be required to develop the structures already in place but add their own enhancements.

The successful candidate should be ambitious and looking to develop the Ashbourne senior squad and merge the clubs talented young players and progress them into the senior sides. The ultimate challenge will be to ready the squad to compete for the chance to play in the AIL.

Qualifications

Previous coaching experience of at least Leinster League Division 1A (or equivalent) or AIL.

Must have as a minimum accreditation at coaching IRFU level Stage 3 or higher

Be a good communicator, a proven innovator and show strong leadership values and skills

Be able to identify strengths and challenge weaknesses

Be willing to work on player development and retention as well as attracting new players to the club into a positive rugby environment

Responsibilities

To bring a re-energisation to a progressive club and strive to develop all players to ultimately gain continued success

Be able to work with all coaches to develop a structure and game plan to deliver this success

Ensure there is a strong positive team culture and communication among players and coaches

Work with the Clubs Coaching Coordinator (Youth) to ensure that there is a development and transition pathway to the senior squads

Develop a medium and long term plan with set goals for the senior playing squads

Player Coach:

This role is open to prospective Players Coaches to coach and play with Ashbourne’s Leinster League Division 1 senior squad. The candidate should be able to work with the new Head Coach to develop a structure around our team play and to be part of our 1st panel playing squad.

Qualifications

Previous coaching would be preferred but not a necessity

Preferably the candidate should have the ambition or be on the pathway to become accredited to as a coach with the IRFU coaching system.

Be a good communicator and adaptable to be able to work with new Head Coach and senior players within squad.

Have played to at least the equivalent of Leinster League Div. 1A or higher (AIL would be an advantage).

Responsibilities

Assist the head Coach in developing structures and skill set among our senior players.

Work closely with Head Coach to develop young talent and build on strengths already in place

Be able to attract fringe players or new players into club to achieve goals set out by Head Coach.

To lead and play with the senior panel

All Applications will be dealt with in the strictest of confidence

To apply, put either ‘Head Coach’ or ‘Player Coach’ in subject line and please email in confidence for the attention of the club Honorary Secretary at honsec.ashbournerfc@gmail.com

Closing date for applications is Friday 27th of May 2022

All applicants will be contacted by the club Director of Rugby and short listed applications will be invited to attend an interview with the announcement of successful candidates to be available to plan and prepare for pre-season training.