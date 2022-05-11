Hansen Signs New Long-Term Deal With Connacht

Connacht Rugby have announced that Ireland international Mack Hansen has committed his long-term future to the province by signing a new contract until 2025. Hansen had twelve months remaining on his existing contract but has now agreed to extend his time at Connacht by at least a further two years beyond his current deal.

The back-three ace, won only turned 24 in March, has enjoyed a stunning first season at the Sportsground, scoring six tries in 14 matches since arriving from the Brumbies in Australia.

His performances earned him a first call-up to the Ireland squad for the November internationals, and he then became a mainstay in the matchday 23 during the Guinness Six Nations.

He was a starter on the wing for four of Ireland’s five games as they went on to win the Triple Crown. He scored a famous try straight from a restart against France in Paris.

At this week’s Connacht Rugby Awards, Hansen has been nominated for both the Players’ Player and Fans’ Player of the Year awards.

He says the next three seasons will be an exciting time for Connacht, stating: “Committing my future at Connacht was a no-brainer. Ever since I arrived in Ireland I cannot speak highly enough of the staff and my team-mates who have made me feel right at home.

“Personally, I’m pleased with how my first season has gone and now I want to do everything I can to help the team achieve success for the next three seasons.

“The possibility of training and playing in Connacht Rugby’s new stadium and High Performance Centre was also a major attraction for me, so I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me and for Connacht.”



Head coach Andy Friend has also welcomed today’s news, adding: “Mack has made an immeasurable impact on the team since his arrival. He’s a popular character with the players, staff and supporters.

“It’s been really pleasing to see him take to rugby in Ireland like a duck to water. For him to commit the next three years of his career to Connacht when he’ll only get better is a really strong show of faith in where we’re going as a side – on and off the field.

“I look forward to seeing Mack continue to develop and grow as a player during that time too.”