Connacht Confirm Departing Players Ahead Of Next Season

Connacht Rugby have confirmed the players who will depart the province at the end of the season.

As previously announced, Ultan Dillane, Sam Arnold, Abraham Papali’i and Tietie Tuimauga will leave the Connacht at the end of their contracts to play in France, while Matt Healy has announced his retirement from professional rugby.

Centurion Eoghan Masterson will move on after a nine-year spell at the province, as does centre Peter Robb who featured in the 2016 Guinness PRO12 final win.

Also leaving Connacht are Greg McGrath, Jonny Murphy, Ben O’Donnell, Dominic Robertson-McCoy and Peter Sullivan.

Head coach Andy Friend has paid tribute to the departing players, saying: “I’d like to thank all the players who have each contributed to Connacht Rugby in their own way. Comings and goings are part and parcel of professional rugby and I wish them every success in the future.

“As is tradition we will thank them in front of our supporters at the end of our final game of the season against Zebre.”

Connacht Rugby can confirm that, so far, a 44-man squad has been assembled for the 2022/23 season which is listed below.

CONNACHT Squad (2022/23 Season):

Backs (20):

Bundee Aki

Caolin Blade

Shayne Bolton

Adam Byrne

Jack Carty

Tom Daly

Tom Farrell

Conor Fitzgerald

Cathal Forde

Mack Hansen

David Hawkshaw

Shane Jennings

Diarmuid Kilgallen

Kieran Marmion

Oran McNulty

Tiernan O’Halloran

John Porch

Byron Ralston

Colm Reilly

Alex Wootton

Forwards (24):

Jack Aungier

Finlay Bealham

Ciaran Booth

Paul Boyle

Denis Buckley

Matthew Burke

Jarrad Butler

Shane Delahunt

Peter Dooley

Oisin Dowling

Jordan Duggan

Leva Fifita

Dave Heffernan

Shamus Hurley-Langton

Sam Illo

Seán Masterson

Oisín McCormack

Josh Murphy

Darragh Murray

Niall Murray

Conor Oliver

Cian Prendergast

Gavin Thornbury

Dylan Tierney-Martin