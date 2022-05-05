Jump to main content

Ireland

News

5th May 2022 13:22

By Editor

Expressions Of Interest Open For 2022 IRFU Performance Coaching Course

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1 Semi-Final, Castle Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 23/4/2022 Clontarf vs Cork Constitution Clontarf head coach Andy Wood speaks to his team after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

The Performance Coach Course is for Head & Assistant Coaches working with advanced teams, with higher technical competencies and understanding of the game. Applications are now open for 2022.

The course develops the Principles of Play through Functional Role Analysis of the Identities of rugby.

Confirmed dates will be communicated upon acceptance to the course, this course will be delivered through a blended approach both online and in person with sessions through July/August/September 2022.

At the end of the course the coach is expected to develop individual players’ abilities to undertake and adjust their specific roles in a changing environment within each of the identities of rugby.

Sport specific and generic modules are examined at a more advanced level, together with the introduction of modules which develop the coaches’ ability to understand interpersonal relationships, team dynamics in conjunction with increasing the players’ tactical appreciation.

Application Form

Performance Coach Course – Expression of Interest

Entry Criteria

  • Head or Assistant Coach position (actively coaching at an appropriate level – Stage 4)
  • Stage 3 or Senior Coach Accreditation
    OR/AND
  • Assimilated – Proven senior/professional rugby playing or coaching experience
    *Priority will be given to Coaches working at the higher levels

Numbers Per Course

50 maximum/15 minimum

Accreditation

  • Full course attendance.
  • Additional requirements will be confirmed on the course

