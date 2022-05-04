EnergiaAIL Final 2022: In Full, Highlights & Behind The Scenes

A crowd of 5,788 roared on Clontarf and Terenure College at the Aviva Stadium in Sunday’s Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A final .

It was a day to be proud of for both clubs. We take you into the dressing room, the player tunnel and pitchside with our exclusive tunnel cam view of the game:

You can also watch the game in full, with an exciting finish between the Dublin rivals and four tries shared out between them:

Below are the highlights of Sunday’s clash which marked Terenure’s first ever Division 1A final appearance. Beaten in the 2019 decider, Clontarf were looking to regain the trophy they lifted in 2014 and 2016: