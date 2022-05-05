Terenure Tigers Host Disability Tag Festival

Terenure College RFC’s Tigers proudly hosted the inaugural Fiachra Treacy Memorial Disability Tag Festival last Sunday, with 175 players from 11 clubs across Leinster. The Tigers welcomed all the teams, coaches, families, and supporters for all the clubs.

There were two categories of senior and junior teams with each category competing for a Terenure Tigers Fiachra Treacy Memorial Trophy, in memory of one of the Tigers coaches who sadly passed away in January 2020.

Fiachra was a fantastic coach who brought a smile to everyone’s face, both players and coaches alike. He lives on within the spirit of the Terenure Tigers squad.

Special guest Bernard Jackman presented the two Spirit of Rugby awards to the two teams.

There are many people that the Tigers would like to thank such as the coaches, families and supporters from all of the clubs without whom it would not be possible to run an event like this that gives the players an opportunity to wear their club jersey and get the chance to compete.

Terenure College RFC, Leinster Rugby and the IRFU have been so supportive in the development of the Tigers and disability rugby in general for which the club are extremely grateful.

The Tigers really look forward to the further development of disability rugby and making the Fiachra Treacy Memorial Festival an annual event.

There was added support from Leinster and Ireland star Will Connors, who is an ambassador for the North Kildare Skylarks, who cheered on the teams on the day.

Fiachra Treacy Memorial Disability Tag Festival Teams

Balbriggan Stingers

Navan Blue Dragons

Stewarts Care/St. Mary’s

Carlow Bees

North Kildare Skylarks

Terenure Tigers

DLSP Eagles

Railway Union

Westmanstown Wasps

Naas Vipers

Seapoint Dragons

Wicklow Warriors