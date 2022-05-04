Munster Appoint Prendergast As New Attack Coach

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed that Mike Prendergast will join the province as attack coach on a three-year contract ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The former Munster player will join incoming head coach Graham Rowntree’s coaching ticket from July, making the move from Paris where he has held the position of attack and backs coach with Racing 92 since 2019.

Prendergast has a wealth of experience of coaching at the top level and, in addition to Racing 92, he has held assistant coaching roles with Stade Francais, Oyannax Rugby and Grenoble FCG since making the move to France in 2013.

On completing his professional playing career in 2009, the scrum half continued playing with his club Young Munster RFC while also progressing on the coaching front as he held head coach and director of rugby roles with the Limerick side.

On the provincial coaching front, he previously worked closely with Munster Academy manager Ian Costello and team manager Niall O’Donovan when overseeing the back-line for the Munster ‘A’ team that enjoyed British & Irish Cup success in 2012.