Teams Named For Aviva Minis National Festival In Aviva Stadium
Twenty teams of boys and girls from all over Ireland have been drawn to play in the Aviva Minis National Festival in Aviva Stadium on Sunday, May 22nd.
Following the excitement of the Girls Festival and four Provincial Festivals since January we now look forward to what promises to be a celebration of mini rugby and an incredible experience for all the boys and girls.
Under 10
Ballynahinch RFC
Bangor RFC
Bruff RFC
Carrick on Shannon RFC
CIYMS RFC
De la Salle Palmerston FC
Dundalk RFC
Galway Bay Rugby Club
Nenagh Ormond RFC
North Kildare RFC
Old Crescent RFC
Rainey Old Boys RFC
Tuam RFC
Westport RFC
Wexford Wanderers RFC
U12 Girls
Ards RFC
Ballina RFC
Cill Dara RFC (Girls National Festival host club)
Portarlington RFC
Richmond RFC
#SafeToDream ambassador, former Irish & Munster Rugby player, and current La Rochelle Head Coach Ronan O’Gara commented: “I’m delighted to be an ambassador for this year’s Aviva Mini Rugby Festivals. Throughout my playing career I was always thankful to the coaches at grassroots level who laid such solid foundations for me to progress as a player.
“The Aviva Mini Rugby programme provides coaches at our grassroots clubs with the supports they need to deliver quality coaching to their children – coaching that will stay with them for years, on and off the pitch.
It is also fantastic to see the country’s youngest players be given the chance to mirror their heroes by playing at Aviva Stadium for the first time, which will only fuel their dreams of playing for Ireland.”
Take a look back at the 2019 National Aviva Minis Festival
