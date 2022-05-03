Teams Named For Aviva Minis National Festival In Aviva Stadium

Twenty teams of boys and girls from all over Ireland have been drawn to play in the Aviva Minis National Festival in Aviva Stadium on Sunday, May 22nd.

Following the excitement of the Girls Festival and four Provincial Festivals since January we now look forward to what promises to be a celebration of mini rugby and an incredible experience for all the boys and girls.

Under 10

Ballynahinch RFC

Bangor RFC

Bruff RFC

Carrick on Shannon RFC

CIYMS RFC

De la Salle Palmerston FC

Dundalk RFC

Galway Bay Rugby Club

Nenagh Ormond RFC

North Kildare RFC

Old Crescent RFC

Rainey Old Boys RFC

Tuam RFC

Westport RFC

Wexford Wanderers RFC

U12 Girls

Ards RFC

Ballina RFC

Cill Dara RFC (Girls National Festival host club)

Portarlington RFC

Richmond RFC

#SafeToDream ambassador, former Irish & Munster Rugby player, and current La Rochelle Head Coach Ronan O’Gara commented: “I’m delighted to be an ambassador for this year’s Aviva Mini Rugby Festivals. Throughout my playing career I was always thankful to the coaches at grassroots level who laid such solid foundations for me to progress as a player.

“The Aviva Mini Rugby programme provides coaches at our grassroots clubs with the supports they need to deliver quality coaching to their children – coaching that will stay with them for years, on and off the pitch.

It is also fantastic to see the country’s youngest players be given the chance to mirror their heroes by playing at Aviva Stadium for the first time, which will only fuel their dreams of playing for Ireland.”

Take a look back at the 2019 National Aviva Minis Festival

