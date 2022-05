EnergiaAIL Highlights: Shannon See Off Naas To Return To Division 1A

There were joyous scenes in Coonagh today as Shannon returned to Men’s Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League with a 30-15 win over Naas. You can watch the highlights below.

Commentary is provided by Dan Mooney and Daragh Frawley. The pair were producer/presenters of today’s Energia All-Ireland League Match Day Live, which saw over 4,000 people tuning in for live updates from the Energia AIL promotion and relegation deciders, with thanks to volunteers in the participating clubs.

DIVISION 1B PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL:

SHANNON 30 NAAS 15, Coonagh

Scorers: Shannon: Tries: David Maher, Jake Flannery, Josh Costello; Cons: Jake Flannery 3; Pens: Jake Flannery 3

Naas: Tries: Fionn Higgins, Gary Kavanagh; Con: Peter Osborne; Pen: Peter Osborne

HT: Shannon 17 Naas 3

Energia All-Ireland League: Men’s Division 1A-1B Play-Off Finals Review

SHANNON: Jamie McGarry; Josh Costello, Killian Dineen, Alan Flannery, Jack O’Donnell; Jake Flannery, Ian Leonard; Conor Glynn, Jordan Prenderville, Luke Rigney, Ronan Coffey, David Maher, Sean McCarthy, Kelvin Brown, Lee Nicholas (capt).

Replacements: Declan Moore, Daniel Okeke, Kieran Ryan, John O’Sullivan, Ethan Coughlan, Colm Heffernan, Jade Kriel, Darragh McSweeney.

NAAS: Peter Osborne (capt); Donal Conroy, Gary Kavanagh, Craig Ronaldson, Sam Cahill; Bryan Croke, Tim Murphy; Adam Coyle, John Sutton, Peter King, Paul Monahan, Patrick O’Flaherty, Cillian Dempsey, Will O’Brien, Ryan Casey.

Replacements: Connor Johnson, Jack Barry, Conor Doyle, David Benn, Paulie Tolofua, Connor Halpenny, Matt Stapleton, Fionn Higgins.