‘The Crowd Is Absolutely Unbelievable’ – Terenure Target A Turnout To Remember In #EnergiaAIL Decider

Sean Skehan is the man at the helm of Terenure College RFC as they look forward to their first ever Energia All-Ireland League final. Clontarf are the opposition. They are also the Terenure head coach’s home club.

“Clontarf have been the form team in the country. It’s a phenomenal challenge to get our teeth into,” he told IrishRugby.ie in the video below.

Adult tickets are €10 each and Under-18s go free – an Under-18 ticket must be purchased with an adult ticket. Under-18s attending require adult supervision. Any request for disabled access tickets should be emailed here.

“I started playing rugby in Clontarf when I was six. They’re my family’s home club and they’re phenomenal. There’s good reason why they’ve won so many and been contending so many (finals) so it’s a big challenge for us.

“We went to play them in Castle Avenue a couple of rounds ago and came out on the wrong side of a one-pointer. I think it will be tight, but we’ll look forward to the challenge.

“You’re never going to get to an AIL final and not play the best of the best. That’s why we’re here. That’s where we want to be. That’s what we aspire to be.”

An estimated 2,500 fans were on hand to witness Terenure’s first ever All-Ireland League semi-final victory. The game against Lansdowne also doubled up as a Leinster Senior Cup final with the final whistle sparking great scenes of celebration.

The excitement at Lakelands Park has taken another step up on the lead in to Sunday’s final and while Skehan and his backroom team will be keeping the squad grounded, he also does not want the occasion to pass them by.

“We’ll try and enjoy it and make sure the club enjoys it as best they can. The crowd is absolutely unbelievable. The community in Terenure – I don’t think you’ll find better, although ‘Tarf are right there with us.”

Highlights of the last meeting between Terenure College and Clontarf are below: