2022 Energia All-Ireland League Final Tickets Now On Sale

Tickets for the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Final are now on general sale.

The game will take place on Sunday May 1st in the Aviva Stadium at 3pm.

The fixture will be contested by the winners of Clontarf v Cork Constitution and Terenure College v Lansdowne in today’s semi-finals.

Adult tickets are €10 each and U18s go free – an U18 ticket must be purchased with an adult ticket. U18s attending require adult supervision.

Any request for disabled access tickets should be emailed here.