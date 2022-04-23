2022 Energia All-Ireland League Final Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets for the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Final are now on general sale.
The game will take place on Sunday May 1st in the Aviva Stadium at 3pm.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE #ENERGIAAIL FINAL TICKETS
The fixture will be contested by the winners of Clontarf v Cork Constitution and Terenure College v Lansdowne in today’s semi-finals.
Adult tickets are €10 each and U18s go free – an U18 ticket must be purchased with an adult ticket. U18s attending require adult supervision.
Any request for disabled access tickets should be emailed here.