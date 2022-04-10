‘It Means So Much’ – Instonians Celebrate #EnergiaAIL Return

Captain Alan Whitten says Instonians’ return to the Energia All-Ireland League is a massive moment for the club after a gripping 25-21 win over Bective Rangers in the Round Robin Qualifying final at Dundalk RFC .

“I was in the team that got relegated seven years ago and I’ve been trying to get back ever since,” said Whitten, who had a fine game at tighthead prop, helping Inst to dominate at scrum time.

It was a busy day for the Whitten family with his older brother Ian in action for Exeter Chiefs in the Heineken Champions Cup, while his younger brother David played at number 8 for Queen’s University in Division 2A of the Energia All-Ireland League.

“It’s massive for Inst because we were always a senior club and to get back there is huge for everybody concerned. It was a hard game. Both sides were really physical. I think I’m missing half a tooth!,” he joked.

“Bective really brought it. We stamped our authority early on, then Bective came back with some really hard carries. Their 6 (Jamie Lawless), in particular, was a really physical player. We’re just glad we got over the line in the end.

“We’ve won the Ulster league a couple of times and we’ve always lost in the play-offs. I think this might be our fifth time in the play-offs. It’s been a while coming.”

