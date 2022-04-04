Mullins Set For World Series Debut With Ireland Sevens

IG Rugby’s Chay Mullins is in line for his HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series debut in Singapore this weekend after being named in a 13-player Ireland squad for the fifth leg of the 2022 season.

Mullins was recently part of the Ireland U20 Grand Slam-winning team and having impressed for the Ireland Development side at the Dubai 7s last December, has earned his place for this weekend’s tournament at Singapore’s National Stadium.

Head Coach James Topping has selected an experienced panel, including eight Olympians, for the tournament.

Captain Billy Dardis, Jordan Conroy, Harry McNulty and Gavin Mullin all return to the squad having missed the back-to-back legs in Spain in January.

Ireland have been paired in Pool D alongside Fiji, Japan and France, with Topping’s side opening their campaign against Fiji in Singapore on Saturday morning at 10.22am local time/3.22am Irish time.

Currently sixth in the World Series standings, Ireland will be hoping to build momentum heading into the business end of the season, with the tournament in Singapore followed by the Canada Sevens in Vancouver from 16-17 April. With September’s Rugby World Cup Sevens on the horizon, it is an important period ahead for Ireland.

All matches will be live on the World Rugby stream, while there will be match updates across Irish Rugby social media channels and IrishRugby.ie.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad:

Tamilore Awonusi (IQ Rugby)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)(Captain)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Steven Kilgallen (UCD RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Matt McDonald (IQ Rugby)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Chay Mullins (IQ Rugby)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster).

Ireland Men’s Sevens Schedule, Singapore:

Saturday, 9th April:

Pool D:

Ireland v Fiji, 10.22am local time/3.22am Irish time

Ireland v Japan, 1.28pm local time/6.28am Irish time

Ireland v France, 4.44pm local time/9.44am Irish time.

Sunday, 10th April: