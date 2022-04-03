Replay, Highlights And Celebrations: Malone Lift Energia All-Ireland Shield

Malone finished their Energia All-Ireland season on a high with a 53-0 victory over Cavan in the Energia All-Ireland Shield Final.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND SHIELD FINAL:

CO. CAVAN 0 MALONE 53, Palace Grounds

Scorers: Co. Cavan: –

Malone: Tries: Tries: Emma Jordan, Jill Stephens 2, Jana McQuillan 2, Holly Brannigan, Ella Durkan, Lauren Maginnes, Donna McGovern; Cons: Holly Brannigan 2, Ella Durkan 2

HT: Co. Cavan 0 Malone 22

CO. CAVAN: Etna Flanagan; Kayleigh Rogers, Lauren Carpenter, Lauren O’Riordan, Megan Edwards; Kate Bartley, Andrea Poulton; Lisa Lynch, Sarah Teague, Elizabeth McKeever, Cathy King, Rosaleen Morgan, Kerri Morgan, Edwina Olwill, Brigid Reynolds.

Replacements: Danica Shaughnessy, Nicole Curran, Anna Coyle, Lisa Smith, Laura Lynch, Miriam Gonzalo, Pamela Smith, Claire McDermott.

MALONE: Holly Brannigan; Jill Stephens, Emma Jordan, Ella Durkan, Jana McQuillan; Peita McAlister (capt), Rachael McIlroy; Sarah Murphy, Ashleigh Currie, Anna Smith, Hannah Beattie, Rebecca Smyth, Cara O’Neill, Shirelle Wilson, Lauren Maginnes.

Replacements: Katie-Anne McCallion, Aoife Cahill, Erin Jones, Sophie Armstrong, Anna Stanfield, Donna McGovern.

In addition to the above highlights, you can watch the game in full at https://youtu.be/UFGEE13MsRk .

It was a day of celebration for Malone after what was at times a challenging season for the Belfast women. Co. Cavan meanwhile can take many learnings from a performance where they produced several moments of excellent rugby and brought the fight to an Energia All-Ireland League side for 80 minutes.

Malone Captain Peita McAlister and Head Coach Jamie McQuillan spoke to Irish Rugby TV after the game in the below video.

The game also featured debut commentary from Ulster Duo Gemma McCamley and Aishling O’Connell.