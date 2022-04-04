Ireland U-18 Women’s Squad Announced For Six Nations Festival

A 26-player Ireland Under-18 Women’s squad, supported by PwC, will travel to Edinburgh over the Easter break to compete in the inaugural Under-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival in Edinburgh.

An extended squad participated in three weekend camps at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in Dublin in preparation for the festival which takes place at the DAM Health Stadium beside Murrayfield.

The Under-18 Six Nations Festival promotes a learning environment for these young players and the coaches to develop and experience international competition.

Ireland will play 35-minute matches against England and France on Game Day 1 next Saturday (April 9), before playing a full 70-minute fixture against Wales on Game Day 2 on Wednesday, April 13.

Six Nations will stream each game from Day 2 of the U-18 Women’s Festival on their YouTube channel and the feed for Ireland’s clash with Wales will be available on IrishRugby.ie.

Katie Fitzhenry, IRFU Women’s performance pathway coach, commented:

Over the past few weeks we have seen this group grow and meet each challenge the coaching group have set for them. They are a credit to their clubs and provincial coaches. “The Six Nations Festival will be another great development marker in their young playing careers as the format ensures that each performance is a chance to learn and get better. “It is a proud moment to pull on a green jersey for the first time and I am sure it will just as special for this group.”

Cill Dara RFC, Navan RFC, Ballina RFC, Fethard RFC and Greystones RFC each have two club representatives in the squad, while Carrick-on-Shannon RFC, Connemara RFC, Tullow RFC, Portarlington RFC, Galway Corinthians RFC, Wexford RFC, Ballina-Killaloe RFC, Enniskillen RFC, Malone RFC, Letterkenny RFC, Mullingar RFC, Portlaoise RFC, City of Derry RFC, Arklow RFC, Tuam/Oughterard RFC and Enniscorthy RFC are also represented.

There are six players from the newly-established Women’s National Talent Squad (WNTS) selected for the U-18 Six Nations Festival – Molly Boote, Alanna Fitzpatrick, Kate Flannery, Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, Eva Sterritt and Sophie Barrett.

IRELAND UNDER-18 WOMEN’S SQUAD:

Backs (12) –

Clara Barrett (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Ellen Boylan (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC/Connacht)

Molly Boote (Connemara RFC/Connacht) WNTS

Katie Corrigan (Tullow RFC/Leinster)

Alanna Fitzpatrick (Portarlington RFC/Leinster) WNTS

Kate Flannery (Fethard RFC/Munster) WNTS

Jade Gaffney (Navan RFC/Leinster)

Abby Moyles (Navan RFC/Leinster)

Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht) WNTS

Robyn O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster)

Rebecca Rodgers (Ballina-Killaloe RFC/Munster)

Eva Sterritt (Greystones RFC/Leinster) WNTS

Forwards (14) –

Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster) WNTS

Jorja Battishill (Malone RFC/Ulster)

Beth Buttimer (Fethard RFC/Munster)

Maebh Clenaghan (Letterkenny RFC/Ulster)

Isobel Clerk (Mullingar RFC/Leinster)

Sarah Delaney (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

Koren Dunne (Portlaoise RFC/Leinster)

Amy O’Mahony (Greystones RFC/Leinster)

Sarah McCormick (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Sadhbh McGrath (City of Derry RFC/Ulster)

Jane Neill (Arklow RFC/Leinster)

Karly Tierney (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht)

Orla Wafer (Enniscorthy RFC/Leinster)

Hannah Wilson (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

* WNTS denotes member of Women’s National Talent Squad