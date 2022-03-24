McWilliams Names Ireland Team For TikTok Women’s Six Nations Opener

Head coach Greg McWilliams has named his Ireland team, sponsored by Aon, for Saturday’s opening TikTok Women’s Six Nations game against Wales at the RDS (kick-off 4.45pm).

Nichola Fryday will captain Ireland for the first round clash in Dublin, with three uncapped players included in the matchday 23.

Aoibheann Reilly starts at scrum half having impressed for Blackrock College during the Energia All-Ireland League season, while forwards Christy Haney and Anna McGann are set for their first Test caps off the bench.

In his first game in charge, McWilliams has opted for an exciting blend of youth and experience in his side having worked closely with the extended squad during a series of preparatory camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Katie O’Dwyer combine in the front row, with Sam Monaghan joining newly-appointed captain Fryday in the engine room.

Dorothy Wall has returned from injury having missed the two November Tests to start at blindside flanker, with Edel McMahon selected at openside and Brittany Hogan at number 8.

Reilly, who has featured on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series for Ireland, partners Nicole Cronin in the half-backs, with the Limerick native returning to the green jersey to win her 17th Test cap.

There is a new-look centre partnership with Stacey Flood linking up with Eve Higgins in midfield, while Lucy Mulhall, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Eimear Considine form an exciting back-three.

Haney, the Leinster captain this season, and McGann are among the replacements tasked with making a big impact. Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse and Hannah O’Connor provide the other reinforcements for McWilliams up front.

Kathryn Dane, Enya Breen and Beibhinn Parsons, who has returned from a recent injury, complete the selected Ireland squad.

Commenting on his selection, McWilliams said: “This is a great start for us as a group, we’re really excited about the youth and experience in the team.

“We’ll learn a lot from this game, but for these players to go out and represent Ireland at the RDS is going to be special.

“It’ll be a great occasion and I’m excited to see how they perform, because we’ve got through a lot of work over the last couple of weeks.”

Saturday's round 1 encounter is live on Virgin Media One and BBC Two Northern Ireland

IRELAND Women Team & Replacements (v Wales Women, 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations, The RDS, Saturday, March 26, kick-off 4.45pm):

Player/Club/Province/Caps –

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) 23

14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster) 6

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 6

12. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 7

11. Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC/Leinster) 1

10. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) 16

9. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) *

1. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster) 17

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster) 6

3. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 5

4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (capt) 22

5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby) 5

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) 10

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby) 14

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) 7

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 8

17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) 2

18. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) *

19. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht) *

20. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 7

21. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) 18

22. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) 9

23. Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) 15

* Denotes uncapped player