Ireland Team Named For Super Saturday Scotland Showdown

Andy Farrell has named the final Ireland Match Day Squad of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championship ahead of the Round 5 clash with Scotland at Aviva Stadium this coming Saturday.

Johnny Sexton will become Ireland’s joint sixth most capped player, equalling John Hayes‘ cap tally for Ireland (105) when he leads the side out on Saturday afternoon.

Jamison Gibson Park will again pair up with Sexton in the halfbacks.

Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are retained in midfield with a back three featuring Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Mack Hansen, the Connacht wing comes in for Andrew Conway who is being managed for a knee niggle.

The front row of Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong is retained while Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson are named at lock.

Jack Conan is named at No.8 with Caelan Doris switching to the blindside flank and Josh van der Flier makes his eight consecutive start at openside.

The replacements are Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Robbie Henshaw.

The game which kicks off at 4.45pm will be televised by VIRGIN (ROI) and ITV (NI). Ireland can win the Triple Crown for the first time since 2018 by beating Scotland.

IRELAND Team & Replacements (v Scotland, 2022 Guinness Six Nations, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, March 19, kick-off 4.45pm):

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 19 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 3 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 36 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 11 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 104 caps CAPTAIN

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 16 caps

1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 115 caps

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 6 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 56 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 29 caps

5. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 67 caps

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 16 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 26 caps

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 25 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 47 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 22 caps

19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 4 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 83 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 95 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 31 caps

23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 56 caps