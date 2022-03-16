Student Sport Ireland/IRFU Cup Finals Day 2022
Wednesday 16th March 2022 is one of the marquee days in the student rugby season with the Student Sport Ireland/IRFU Cup Finals culminating at IT Carlow.
The day starts with the Women’s Tier 2 Cup Final followed by the deciders in the Men’s Tier 3 and Tier 2 Cup Competitions.
DCU and UCD will meet in the Women’s Tier 1 Cup Final at 5pm.
The last game of the day is at 7:30pm in the Men’s Tier 1 Cup competition where DCU and IT Carlow will play for the Brendan Johnston Cup. The event will be particularly poignant given the recent passing of Brendan Johnston for whom the cup is named.
Brendan was a tireless rugby volunteer who made an outstanding contribution to 3rd level sport in particular. The IRFU would like to express our sincere condolences to his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, brother, sister, extended family and dear friends.
Student Sport Ireland Will Be Live Streaming Both Of The Tier 1 Cup Finals On Their Digital Platforms.
Updates: @StudentSportIRL (Twitter)
Women’s Tier 2 Cup Final
UCC V TÚS Midlands, 1pm
Men’s Tier 3 Cup Final
MTU Cork v UU Coleraine, 1:30pm
Men’s Tier 2 Cup Final
UCC v Maynooth University, 2:45pm
Women’s Tier 1 Cup Final
DCU v UCD, 5pm
Link 2: https://media.heanet.ie/live/e921f2a80aa340d4a7638d8c79618099
Brendan Johnston Cup Final
DCU v IT Carlow, 7:30pm
Previous Results:
WOMEN’S TIER 1 CUP
R1: DCU 41 UL 15
R2: UL 24 UCD 0
R3: UCD 31 DCU 5
WOMEN’S TIER 2 CUP
Round Robin Group A: R1: IT Carlow 10 UCC 25; UL B 20 TU Dublin 0; R2: UCC 20 UL B 0; TU Dublin 20 IT Carlow 0; R3: UCC 20 TU Dublin 0; UL B 20 IT Carlow 0
Round Robin Group B: R1: TUS Midlands 31 NUI Galway 29; UCD B 20 MTU Kerry 0; R2: NUI Galway 20 UCD B 0; MTU Kerry 0 TUS Midlands 20; R3: NUI Galway 20 MTU Kerry 0; UCD B v TUS Midlands
Semi-Finals: UCC 31 NUI Galway 5; TUS Midlands 40 UL B 10
BRENDAN JOHNSTON CUP (MEN’S TIER 1)
Round Robin Group A: R1: DCU 34 TUS Midlands 34-17; R2: TUS Midlands 36 TUS Midwest 19; R3: TUS Midwest 17 DCU 60.
Round Robin Group B:
R1: Queen’s University 0 IT Carlow 20; R2: TU Dublin 20 Queen’s University 0; R3: IT Carlow 38 TU Dublin 20.
MEN’S TIER 2 & MEN’S TIER 3 CUP
Qualifiers/Round of 16: UU Jordanstown 33 UU Coleraine 24; TU Dublin B 0 Dundalk IT 54; DCU B 10; Maynooth University 55; QUB Stranmillis v BYE; IT Sligo 20 TUS Midlands B 0; MTU Kerry 10 GMIT 20; MTU Cork 7 UCC 26; WIT 6 UL 27.
Men’s Tier 2 Cup Quarter-Finals: UU Jordanstown 7 Dundalk IT 27; Maynooth University 17 QUB Stranmillis 12; IT Sligo v GMIT; UCC 8 UL 0.
Men’s Tier 2 Cup Semi-Finals: Dundalk IT v Maynooth University; GMIT 5 UCC 28
Men’s Tier 3 Cup Quarter-Finals: UU Coleraine 20 TU Dublin B 0; DCU B v BYE; TUS Midlands B 20 MTU Kerry 0; MTU Cork 26 WIT 15.
Men’s Tier 3 Cup Semi-Finals: UU Coleraine v DCU B; TUS Midlands B 17 MTU Cork 39.