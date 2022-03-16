Student Sport Ireland/IRFU Cup Finals Day 2022

Wednesday 16 th March 2022 is one of the marquee days in the student rugby season with the Student Sport Ireland/IRFU Cup Finals culminating at IT Carlow.

The day starts with the Women’s Tier 2 Cup Final followed by the deciders in the Men’s Tier 3 and Tier 2 Cup Competitions.

DCU and UCD will meet in the Women’s Tier 1 Cup Final at 5pm.

The last game of the day is at 7:30pm in the Men’s Tier 1 Cup competition where DCU and IT Carlow will play for the Brendan Johnston Cup. The event will be particularly poignant given the recent passing of Brendan Johnston for whom the cup is named.

Brendan was a tireless rugby volunteer who made an outstanding contribution to 3rd level sport in particular. The IRFU would like to express our sincere condolences to his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, brother, sister, extended family and dear friends.

Student Sport Ireland Will Be Live Streaming Both Of The Tier 1 Cup Finals On Their Digital Platforms.

Women’s Tier 2 Cup Final

UCC V TÚS Midlands, 1pm

Men’s Tier 3 Cup Final

MTU Cork v UU Coleraine, 1:30pm

Men’s Tier 2 Cup Final

UCC v Maynooth University, 2:45pm

Women’s Tier 1 Cup Final

DCU v UCD, 5pm

Link 2: https://media.heanet.ie/live/e921f2a80aa340d4a7638d8c79618099

Brendan Johnston Cup Final

DCU v IT Carlow, 7:30pm

Previous Results:

WOMEN’S TIER 1 CUP

R1: DCU 41 UL 15

R2: UL 24 UCD 0

R3: UCD 31 DCU 5

WOMEN’S TIER 2 CUP

Round Robin Group A: R1: IT Carlow 10 UCC 25; UL B 20 TU Dublin 0; R2: UCC 20 UL B 0; TU Dublin 20 IT Carlow 0; R3: UCC 20 TU Dublin 0; UL B 20 IT Carlow 0

Round Robin Group B: R1: TUS Midlands 31 NUI Galway 29; UCD B 20 MTU Kerry 0; R2: NUI Galway 20 UCD B 0; MTU Kerry 0 TUS Midlands 20; R3: NUI Galway 20 MTU Kerry 0; UCD B v TUS Midlands

Semi-Finals: UCC 31 NUI Galway 5; TUS Midlands 40 UL B 10

BRENDAN JOHNSTON CUP (MEN’S TIER 1)

Round Robin Group A: R1: DCU 34 TUS Midlands 34-17; R2: TUS Midlands 36 TUS Midwest 19; R3: TUS Midwest 17 DCU 60.

Round Robin Group B:

R1: Queen’s University 0 IT Carlow 20; R2: TU Dublin 20 Queen’s University 0; R3: IT Carlow 38 TU Dublin 20.

MEN’S TIER 2 & MEN’S TIER 3 CUP

Qualifiers/Round of 16: UU Jordanstown 33 UU Coleraine 24; TU Dublin B 0 Dundalk IT 54; DCU B 10; Maynooth University 55; QUB Stranmillis v BYE; IT Sligo 20 TUS Midlands B 0; MTU Kerry 10 GMIT 20; MTU Cork 7 UCC 26; WIT 6 UL 27.

Men’s Tier 2 Cup Quarter-Finals: UU Jordanstown 7 Dundalk IT 27; Maynooth University 17 QUB Stranmillis 12; IT Sligo v GMIT; UCC 8 UL 0.

Men’s Tier 2 Cup Semi-Finals: Dundalk IT v Maynooth University; GMIT 5 UCC 28

Men’s Tier 3 Cup Quarter-Finals: UU Coleraine 20 TU Dublin B 0; DCU B v BYE; TUS Midlands B 20 MTU Kerry 0; MTU Cork 26 WIT 15.

Men’s Tier 3 Cup Semi-Finals: UU Coleraine v DCU B; TUS Midlands B 17 MTU Cork 39.