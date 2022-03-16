Tyrrell and Hayes At The Helm For Energia All-Ireland Cup Live Stream

The Cup and Plate competitions are down for decision in St. Mary’s College RFC, Dublin on Sunday March 20th with both games to be live streamed on IrishRugby.ie.

Sunday March 20th 2022

Energia All-Ireland Plate Final: Cooke v Blackrock College, Templeville Road, 1pm;

Energia All-Ireland Cup Final: Railway Union v UL Bohemian, Templeville Road, 3pm.

Admission (cash upon entry): adults €10, concession €5 and children under 16 free

Graham Jewhurst and Fiona Hayes are the commentary team for the meeting of Cooke and Blackrock College in the Plate Final. Graham Jewhurst is a former AIL player who commentates for Ulster Rugby, Ocean FM and has previously commentated on the Pro14. Hayes is currently Head Coach of Ballincollig in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division and is a former Ireland Internationals and AIL League & Cup winner with UL Bohemian. She is also a regular contributor on national media.

Hayes will stay on in the commentary box for the Cup Final between UL Bohemian and Railway Union where she’ll be joined by former Ireland 15s and 7s international Hannah Tyrrell. Hannah will be making her debut as lead commentator, having worked on the IRFU’s Game Of The Week initiative in the latter stages of the AIL season as well as co-hosting Irish Rugby TikTok Live. She also made her televised analysis debut in February with TG4 for the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Finals.

“We want a big crowd in St. Mary’s for the games themselves but will be excited to have people join us on the live stream too,” Hannah Tyrrell told IrishRugby.ie. “It’s been great to get more voices and more commentary on the AIL this season and it’s a great opportunity for current and former players. I don’t know if there’s ever been two internationals in the commentary box like this before at any level and myself and Fiona are looking forward to commentating on what is sure to be a tightly contested Cup final.”

The Energia All-Ireland Shield Final between Malone and Co. Cavan takes place in City Of Armagh RFC on Saturday April 2nd. IrishRugby.ie will be showing deferred coverage of that game with another all-female commentary team of Ulster duo Gemma McCamley and Aishling O’Connell.

Saturday April 2nd 2022

Energia All-Ireland Shield Final: Co. Cavan v Malone, Palace Grounds, KO TBC.