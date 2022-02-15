Irish Rugby To Mark International Women’s Day with Third Annual LiveWIRE Event

Registration is now open for LiveWIRE 2022 – The IRFU’s third annual Women In Rugby event to mark International Women’s Day on March 8th.

The coffee morning via video conference kicks off at 11am and this year will discuss the theme of leadership and change in rugby.

Grainne McElwain will once again MC, having been involved in the inaugural event in 2020.

IRFU Spirit Of Rugby Programme Manager Anne Marie Hughes said: “Leadership development has been a priority for Irish Rugby, particularly in recent years through the success of our leadership development programme.

We see it as a way to support the development of the next generation of leaders who can reinforce the culture of volunteering and assist clubs in developing a ‘best-practice’ inclusive approach to build clubs of the future in their communities.”

“We understand the need to accelerate development opportunities for women in rugby and this coffee morning gives us the chance to talk to women who are being the change they want to see. I’d encourage everyone who is interested in leadership and change in rugby to attend this event.”

Tuesday March 8th 2022

LiveWIRE 2022 – Leadership and Change in Rugby, 11:00 – 11:30

Event to take place via Microsoft Teams Live

Line-up To Include:

Eve Higgins – Ireland 15s & 7s International, IRFU Youth Council

Deborah Carty – Leinster Rugby Senior Vice President

Liz Brady – Connacht Rugby Club & Community Women’s Lead

Previous LiveWIRE Events:

2020 – “Leadership Journeys Of Women In Rugby” – https://www.irishrugby.ie/2020/03/09/irish-rugby-celebrates-international-womens-day-with-livewire-women-in-rugby-conference/

2021 – “The Impact Of COVID-19 On Women In Rugby” – https://youtu.be/v9g8MrxgSko