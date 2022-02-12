Jump to main content

Ireland

News

12th February 2022 13:18

By Editor

LIVE STREAM: Energia Bateman Cup Final

Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 30/10/2021 Lansdowne vs Young Munster Harry Fleming of Young Munster Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

ENERGIA BATEMAN CUP FINAL: Saturday, February 12

LANSDOWNE v YOUNG MUNSTER, Musgrave Park, 1.45pm 

* Admission (cash upon entry): adults €10, concession €5 and children under 16 free

There will be a live stream here on IrishRugby.ie with commentary from Dan Mooney and the Club Scene Podcast’s Daragh Frawley.

CLICK HERE FOR ENERGIA BATEMAN CUP LIVE STREAM

The game will be available to view on demand via the same link approximately one hour after the final whistle.