LIVE STREAM: Energia Bateman Cup Final
ENERGIA BATEMAN CUP FINAL: Saturday, February 12
LANSDOWNE v YOUNG MUNSTER, Musgrave Park, 1.45pm
* Admission (cash upon entry): adults €10, concession €5 and children under 16 free
There will be a live stream here on IrishRugby.ie with commentary from Dan Mooney and the Club Scene Podcast’s Daragh Frawley.
CLICK HERE FOR ENERGIA BATEMAN CUP LIVE STREAM
The game will be available to view on demand via the same link approximately one hour after the final whistle.