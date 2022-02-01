Cooke Seek Head Coach For Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Side

Cooke RFC is inviting applications for the position of Head Coach for their Women’s squad for the 2022/23 Energia All-Ireland League season.

Established 30 years ago, Cooke Women has consistently been at the forefront of women’s rugby in Ulster. Past winners of the AIL League and AIL Cup, we now wish to strengthen our position ahead of the 2022-23 Energia AIL through the implementation of a three year development plan.

We are looking for an experienced, ambitious and energetic coach to join a vibrant, enthusiastic team that boasts a wealth of provincial players. The successful candidate will be able to work effectively with players, coaching staff and the club committee to provide a positive coaching environment and to maximise the potential of the senior women’s teams.

The successful candidate will be required to have:

Previous coaching experience, minimum – senior coaching course (or previous equivalent) and are actively working towards a performance coaching course with relevant coaching experience.

Strong leadership and communication skills.

Structured approach to coaching and development of players.

The successful candidate will be responsible for leading:

Two training sessions per week.

AIL squad match day processes in conjunction with team management.

The coaching programme for the First XV and support that of the Second XV.

Plan the coaching programme for the season for the First XV, with clearly defined KPI’s and regular appraisals.

Team culture, working with other team management to ensure the squad is organised, disciplined and has a positive team spirit, ensuring the team have pride in themselves, their club and their sponsors.

Recruitment, development and performance management of the players.

Player data analysis to improve player and team development.

The closing date for receipt of applications is Wednesday, 2nd March 2022.

All applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Please send applications with rugby CV to our Honorary Secretary, Paul Brown at cooke.rfc@yahoo.com

If you require further information prior to application, you may contact Steve Alford on 07592 840018 or David Kennedy on 07870 264449.