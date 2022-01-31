EnergiaAIL Game Of The Week: Suttonians v Galwegians

This week’s #EnergiaAIL Game Of The Week is another thrilling contest from the Conference section of the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League.

Suttonians and Galwegians put their post-Christmas winning streaks on the line at the JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds with an eye on making the Conference final on Saturday, February 26.

The game in full goes live on the Irish Rugby YouTube channel at 8pm, with commentary from Larissa Muldoon and Stuart McAvoy.

Play-making centre Catherine Martin and scrum half Emily McKeown (2) starred in attack during Sutts’ 26-19 bonus point triumph.

In-form flanker Lisa-Marie Murphy bagged a brace of tries for Galwegians, who drop down to third place following Ballincollig’s well-judged 22-10 success at home to Cooke.

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League: Top Four & Conference Round 3 Review

ENERGIA WOMEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – CONFERENCE ROUND 3:

SUTTONIANS 26 GALWEGIANS 19, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

Scorers: Suttonians: Tries: Catherine Martin, Emily McKeown 2, Carrie O’Keeffe; Cons: Catherine Martin 3

Galwegians: Tries: Lisa-Marie Murphy 2, Mairéad Coyne; Cons: Emma Keane 2

HT: Suttonians 19 Galwegians 7

SUTTONIANS: Soneva Scott; Molly Fitzgerald, Carrie O’Keeffe, Catherine Martin, Jools Aungier; Lauren Farrell McCabe (capt), Emily McKeown; Katie Grant Duggan, Aoife Brennan, Mary Healy, Grainne Tummon, Aislinn Layde, Louise Catinot, Aifric O’Brien, Ciara Farrell.

Replacements: Megan Cullen, Julia O’Connor, Julia Bauer, Katie Reel, Nicola Bolger, Catherine Galvin.

GALWEGIANS: Mairéad Coyne (capt); Saskia Morrissey, Megan Walsh, Orla Dixon, Ursula Sammon; Emma Keane, Olivia Haverty; Jessica Loftus, Nolwenn Dubois, Ellen Connolly, Fiona Scally, Celia Killilea, Grace Browne Moran, Lisa-Marie Murphy, Dearbhla Canty.

Replacements: Elizabeth McNicholas, Hannah Coen, Ruby Lynch, Faith Oviawe, Ann Marie Herward, Nicole Fowley, Ina Butler.