Terenure Extend Winning Streak To Eight Games

Terenure College extended their winning streak to eight games by beating Dublin University 60-8 in a one-sided Energia All-Ireland League clash at Lakelands Park.

ENERGIA MEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE: DIVISION 1A: Saturday, January 29

TERENURE COLLEGE 60 UCD 8, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Colm de Buitléar, Levi Vaughan, Penalty try, Jake Swaine, Stephen O’Neill 2, Craig Adams, Peter Sylvester, Dewald Barnard; Cons: Jake Swaine 5, Pen try con; Pen: Jake Swaine

UCD: Try: Jack Ringrose; Pen: James Tarrant

HT: Terenure College 41 UCD 3

The hosts made a lighting quick start, scoring six tries in the first half. They showed their slick skills out wide, creating tries for Colm de Buitléar, captain Stephen O’Neill and Craig Adams.

Another impressive facet of their game was the set piece. A maul-led Levi Vaughan score and a penalty try from a drive highlighted the strong attacking platform they get from their lineout.

Despite a converted Jack Ringrose effort for UCD, three more tries in the second half put the icing on the cake for Sean Skehan’s men who continue their rich run of form.

In front of a lively home crowd, Terenure came out of the traps in determined fashion, scoring 17 unanswered points during the opening quarter.

An early scrum penalty, right in front of the posts, gave full-back Jake Swaine the perfect opportunity to put three points on the board.

The hosts followed up with their first try, a quick transition from the restart getting them motoring. Harrison Brewer and O’Neill combined before the skipper linked up with de Buitléar, on the inside, to score and Swaine converted.

A few minutes later, ‘Nure earned a penalty deep in UCD territory. Hooker Vaughan found his jumper at the resulting lineout, retrieved possession and barged over with a powerful carry for seven more points.

A quick tap penalty from scrum half Richie Fahy got UCD some go-forward ball, resulting in a penalty goal from James Tarrant to reduce the gap to 17-3.

However, the students were not given the chance to build on this score. A muscular Terenure maul earned them a penalty try and a razor sharp response.

The variations in ‘Nure’s back-line play were superb throughout. With backs and forwards all involved, their impressive lines or lovely handling consistently got the ball out to the wider channels.

Their back-three players, Swaine, O’Neill and in-form winger Craig Adams, all touched down before the half-time whistle. Adams’ ninth try of the campaign left UCD trailing 41-3 at the break.

The second half was not as exhilarating as the opening 40 minutes, yet ‘Nure managed to add three more tries, duly mounting some early pressure on the resumption.

They were knocking on the door of the College try-line once more, before a long pass from scrum half Alan Bennie found O’Neill for his second score of the afternoon.

UCD did apply some pressure of their own. They asked some questions of the defence, leading to a series of penalties and a yellow card for Terenure second row Michael Melia.

Kevin Croke’s young guns finally got their reward when a Ringrose break took him past the defence for their only try, making it 46-8.

Nonetheless, Terenure hit back with a lovely Peter Sylvester line and a bulldozing Dewald Barnard carry for two closing tries. Swaine converted both to see ‘Nure hit the 60-point mark.

TERENURE COLLEGE: Jake Swaine; Stephen O’Neill (capt), Colm de Buitléar, Peter Sylvester, Craig Adams; Cathal Marsh, Alan Bennie; Campbell Classon, Levi Vaughan, Andy Keating, Matthew Caffrey, Michael Melia, Harrison Brewer, Luke Clohessy, Jordan Coghlan.

Replacements: Dewald Barnard, Adam Tuite, Mike Murphy, Conall Boomer, James Thornton, Adam La Grue.

UCD: Dylan O’Grady; Ross Deegan, David Ryan, James Tarrant, Jack Ringrose (capt); Tim Corkery, Richie Fahy; Rory Mulvihill, Bobby Sheehan, Evin Coyle, Jonathan Fish, Gerry Hill, Jack Gardiner, Jack Coolican, Sean O’Brien.

Replacements: Charlie O’Carroll, Chris Hennessy, Robert Byrne, Simon Burke, David Heavey, Alex O’Grady.