Galway Corinthians Seek Director Of Rugby/Head Coach

We wish to appoint a Director of Rugby / Head Coach who will have overall responsibility for senior rugby in the club and will coach our men’s 1st and 2nd teams.

The Director of Rugby/ Head Coach will be responsible for the vision, strategic direction and management of rugby in the club, thereby maintaining the continuous development of the club and its players.

Applicants will need to have experience at a senior level (IRFU Performance Coach Award or equivalent) and be able to demonstrate, the ability to implement change, along with an outstanding commitment, to the further development of rugby in the club. They will be committed to providing quality opportunities and experiences for all players, developing skills and excellence.

The qualifications and attributes of the successful applicant can be outlined as follows:

• Relevant coaching experience with a successful track record at a high level within rugby.

• A comprehensive understanding of the running of an Energia AIL rugby club and its associated teams as well as being responsible for a large number of the operational aspects of the club.

• The ability to build, lead and manage a team of coaches and support staff (across adult and youth) forming strong relationships based on mutual respect and trust, reinforced with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

• An in depth knowledge and experience of rugby at the higher levels with a view to player recruitment and development.

The position is a full time/ part time role and the successful applicant will be expected to deliver a number of outcomes both on and off the pitch.