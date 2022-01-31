Josh Murphy Joins Connacht On Two-Year Deal

The 26-year-old, who can play in the back row or second row, has made 52 appearances for the province including starts in two of their Heineken Champions Cup pool games this season.

Murphy has also been capped at Ireland Under-20 level, and will give Andy Friend’s men further depth across a number of positions heading into next season.

Murphy says he cannot wait to join up with the Connacht squad next summer, saying: “At this stage of my career I feel it is time to try and contribute to a new environment and hopefully try and put my hand up to get out on the pitch every week.

“Playing matches regularly is what I love about this sport. Andy Friend, and his coaching team, are building something special in the west and you can see that in the brand of rugby they play.

“When the time comes, I’ll look forward to a new chapter and it is one that I am really excited about.”

Head coach Friend says Murphy’s arrival will be a further boost for the province.

“Josh has all the attributes to be an important Connacht player for the next two seasons,” noted the Australian.

“Physically he’s very strong on and off the ball and, coupled with an excellent skill-set, he is a player that very much suits our playing style.

“We’re delighted he’s chosen to come to Connacht and help add to the excellent squad we are already building here.”

Further announcements on Connacht’s retention and recruitment for next season will follow in due course.