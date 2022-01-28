Bristol’s Chay Mullins Named in Ireland U20 Six Nations Squad

Ireland U20 Head Coach Richie Murphy has named Bristol Bear’s Chay Mullins in the 31-man Ireland squad, sponsored by PwC, for the upcoming 2022 U20 Six Nations Championship.

Chay was involved in the Ireland U20’s Six Nations campaign last year and he was recently involved with the Ireland Sevens squad at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series leg in Malaga.

Ireland kick off the Six Nations against Wales on Friday week, before travelling to France in Round 2 on Friday, 11 February.

Murphy’s side will then go head-to-head with Italy on Friday, 25 February at Musgrave Park, before concluding the Championship away in England on Saturday, 12 March and at home to Scotland in Cork on Sunday, 2o March.

Ireland Squad For 2022 U20 Six Nations:

Forwards (17):

Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)

Conor Moloney (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

John Glasgow (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)

Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain)

James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Rory McGuire (UCD/Leinster)

James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Darragh McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)

James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)

Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster)

Ronan O’Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster)

Backs (14):

Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Ben Brownlee (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

Daniel Hawkshaw (Belvedere College/Leinster)

Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Daniel Squires (UCC RFC/Munster)

Adam Maher (Rockwell College/Munster)

Shane Mallon (UCD RFC/Leinster).

