Ireland Sevens Squads Ready For World Series Action In Seville

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads are back in HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series action from Friday, as the 2022 season rolls into Seville for the fourth leg.

Coming off the back of a superb fifth place finish in Malaga last weekend, Ireland Women are bidding to build on that performance when they get the tournament underway against Poland at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla on Friday morning (11am Irish time).

Aiden McNulty‘s side produced an impressive display last time out and with captain Lucy Mulhall, Beibhinn Parsons and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe to the fore, Ireland will be looking to grow further on the world stage. Their second Pool B outing is against Brazil at 4.38pm on Friday afternoon, before facing Russia on Saturday at 11.13am.

Ireland Men, meanwhile, have been paired in Pool B alongside Germany, Jamaica and Argentina. Anthony Eddy‘s charges got their campaign underway against Germany on Friday at 2.55pm, before facing Jamaica and Argentina on Saturday.

You can watch all the action on the World Rugby YouTube channel and here.

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad:

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Mullingar RFC/Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Brittany Hogan (Ballynahinch RFC/Old Belvedere RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum RFC)(Captain)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC).

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad:

Tamilore Awonusi (IQ Rugby)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Sean Kearns (Ireland Sevens)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)(Captain)

Conor Phillips (Young Munster/Munster)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Tom Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC).

Ireland Sevens Schedule, Malaga:

Friday, 28th January:

Ireland Women v Poland (11am Irish time)

Ireland Men v Germany (2.55pm Irish time)

Ireland Women v Brazil (4.38pm Irish time)

Saturday, 29th January:

Ireland Men v Jamaica (9.13am Irish time)

Ireland Women v Russia (11.13am Irish time)

Ireland Men v Argentina (3.03pm Irish time)

Sunday, 30th January:

Play-off matches.