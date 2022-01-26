Easing Of Public Health Measures Marks The End Of Water Breaks In Rugby Matches
The IRFU and provinces would like to advise that due to the easing of public health measures, one-minute water breaks will no longer take place during rugby matches. This applies to all domestic rugby in the four provinces.
This is in addition to compliance with all guidelines issued by Sport Ireland and the Northern Ireland Executive in recent days.
These latest guidelines are also available on the COVID-19 Resources For Rugby Clubs And Schools page on IrishRugby.ie