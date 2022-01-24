#EnergiaAIL Game Of The Week: Wicklow v Ballincollig
Wicklow and Ballincollig are the sides to feature in the Game Of The Week in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division.
This was a Conference fixture between two sides who are still in their maiden campaigns at this level of rugby and it was bound to be a competitive match-up.
The Commentary Team is Hannah Tyrrell and Ross O’Donoghue.
The game will be live on Irish Rugby’s YouTube Channel at 8pm on Monday February 24th.
It’s the second of five feature coverage events in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division. All 10 participating teams will feature as we build towards AIL Finals day on Saturday February 26th.
Round 1: Blackrock College v UL Bohemian – Watch Here
Round 2: Wicklow v Ballincollig – Watch Here
Round 3: Suttonians v Galwegians – Available to watch on Monday Jan 31st at 8pm
Round 4: UL Bohemian v Railway Union – Available to watch on Monday Feb 14th at 8pm
Round 5: Malone v Cooke – Available to watch on Monday Feb 21st at 8pm