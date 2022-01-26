Breitling Becomes Official Timing Partner Of Six Nations

Six Nations Rugby has today announced a long-term partnership with Breitling, the luxury Swiss Watchmaker, making it the Official Timing Partner of the Guinness Six Nations, Women’s Six Nations and Autumn Nations Series.

The Breitling partnership is a first of its kind for a Timing Partner, as it will span all Six Nations Rugby competitions, including the first ever timing partner for the Women’s Six Nations, and the Autumn Nations Series.

Related News

To welcome Breitling into the Women’s Championship is a significant moment for this area of rugby. Everyone involved in the partnership is committed to the continued development of the women’s game.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Commenting on the partnership between Six Nations Rugby and Breitling, Ben Morel, Chief Executive Officer, Six Nations Rugby, said: “The partnership between Breitling and Six Nations Rugby is a hugely exciting moment for everyone involved.

It is a partnership of firsts; an Official Timing Partner supporting the Women’s game and a progressive new partnership, spanning all Six Nations Rugby annual competitions.”

“As such a huge amount of credit goes to the Unions for creating these Championship opportunities, and to Breitling for their enthusiasm to all aspects of this partnership.”

Georges Kern, Breitling CEO, added: “We look forward to being part of the Six Nations Rugby legacy through this exciting partnership. Breitling and Six Nations Rugby are joined by spirit and attitude – both striving for excellence through action, and delivering an ethos of teamwork, inclusivity and integrity”

“At the heart of rugby is a fearless, no-limits state of mind, which our timepieces are the perfect accompaniment to. We look forward to the start of a great season, and an exciting collaboration with Six Nations Rugby, its unions and fans.”

The 2022 Guinness Six Nations kicks off on the 5th February, when Ireland host Wales, Scotland welcome England, and France then take on Italy on the 6th February. The Women’s Six Nations starts on the 26th March, following the conclusion of the Men’s Championship.