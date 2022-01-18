Kevin Flynn RIP

FORMER Ireland centre Kevin Flynn has died at the age of 82 after a long illness.

Flynn played 22 times for his country between 1959 and 1973, scoring five tries including the winner in the 1972 win over England at Twickenham. He also featured in the famous 10-10 draw in 1973.

Flynn made his debut for Ireland against France and featured strongly in two wins over England at Twickenham, scoring a two tries in the 1964 win and the winner in the 1972.

He was inducted into Leinster’s Hall of Fame in 2014.

The thoughts and prayers of everyone in the IRFU are with his family and friends at this time.